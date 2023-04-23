Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Purchased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $3,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $47,905.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.50.

Shares of XEL opened at $70.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.47. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.89 and a 12-month high of $77.66.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

