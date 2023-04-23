Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ZION. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $46.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $46.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of ZION stock opened at $29.35 on Thursday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $62.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01, a P/E/G ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Alan M. Forney sold 4,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total value of $228,357.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,102.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total value of $326,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,932 shares of company stock worth $693,458 in the last quarter. 1.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zions Bancorporation, National Association

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,760,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 220.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,377,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,049,000 after purchasing an additional 947,358 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after purchasing an additional 902,141 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after purchasing an additional 656,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,401,957 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,920,000 after purchasing an additional 599,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

