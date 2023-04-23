Zions Bancorporation, National Association Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 8,571 put options on the company. This is an increase of 64% compared to the average daily volume of 5,220 put options.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance
Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.
Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile
Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.
See Also
