Zions Bancorporation, National Association Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors bought 8,571 put options on the company. This is an increase of 64% compared to the average daily volume of 5,220 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ZION shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $58.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.44.

Get Zions Bancorporation National Association alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total value of $118,784.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Terry Alan Shirey sold 2,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.84, for a total transaction of $118,784.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,637.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 6,000 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.42, for a total transaction of $326,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,095,659.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,932 shares of company stock valued at $693,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,943,882 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,014,347,000 after acquiring an additional 902,141 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 7.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,704,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,868,000 after buying an additional 516,551 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,299,350 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $371,245,000 after buying an additional 304,725 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,719,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,010,000 after buying an additional 656,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,413,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,450,000 after buying an additional 162,464 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $29.35 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.05. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 12 month low of $22.55 and a 12 month high of $62.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $844.33 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 24.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.99%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zions Bancorporation National Association and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.