Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3.11 Million Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,963 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 203.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,580,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,401,000 after buying an additional 1,060,504 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after buying an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 9,361.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 816,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,837,000 after buying an additional 807,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tyson Foods by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,572,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,974,000 after buying an additional 566,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE TSN opened at $61.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.96. The company has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a PE ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.81 and a 12 month high of $97.84.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.50). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is 28.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on TSN shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Tyson Foods from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.44.

About Tyson Foods

(Get Rating)

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.