Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $3 Million Stock Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 372,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96,868 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $3,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC grew its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 20,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after purchasing an additional 21,544 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,202 shares during the period. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 34,580 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,334.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.53. Carnival Co. & plc has a one year low of $6.11 and a one year high of $19.68.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.65) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

