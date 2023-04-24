3M (MMM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect 3M to post earnings of $1.59 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect 3M to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

3M stock opened at $104.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.62 billion, a PE ratio of 10.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.11 and its 200 day moving average is $116.24. 3M has a one year low of $100.16 and a one year high of $154.66.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.11%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.77.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in 3M by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 44,967 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in 3M by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of 3M by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

