4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) Receives $34.13 Average PT from Analysts

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.13.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FDMT shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 6th. SVB Securities lowered their price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th.

4D Molecular Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDMT opened at $21.81 on Monday. 4D Molecular Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $26.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.89 and its 200 day moving average is $17.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.75 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 2.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

4D Molecular Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FDMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 million. 4D Molecular Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a negative net margin of 3,436.51%. Research analysts anticipate that 4D Molecular Therapeutics will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Scott Bizily sold 2,248 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total transaction of $43,386.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,703.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Kirn sold 17,997 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $377,217.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,602 shares in the company, valued at $39,312,617.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.22% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 4D Molecular Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 49.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 80,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 26,693 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $345,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 79.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Further Reading

