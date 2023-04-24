Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Lowered to $103.00 at Wolfe Research

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Wolfe Research from $107.00 to $103.00 in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $123.00 to $116.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 1.2 %

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.63. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $93.25 and a 52-week high of $123.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82. The firm has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares in the company, valued at $4,222,103.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 260 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total value of $26,842.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,222,103.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Abbott Laboratories

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

