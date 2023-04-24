Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Price Target Raised to $122.00

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $118.00 to $122.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ABT. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Price Performance

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $111.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $194.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $93.25 and a 12 month high of $123.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $68,375.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,091,998.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 1,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total value of $103,922.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,256,842.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.70, for a total transaction of $68,375.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,091,998.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,971 shares of company stock worth $199,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abbott Laboratories

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

