Accuray (ARAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect Accuray to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Accuray has set its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Accuray had a negative net margin of 2.83% and a negative return on equity of 23.23%. The firm had revenue of $114.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.28 million. On average, analysts expect Accuray to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAY opened at $2.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.45. Accuray has a 1-year low of $1.70 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.85 million, a P/E ratio of -22.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accuray in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARAY. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Accuray by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Accuray, Inc is a radiation oncology company. It engages in the development, manufacture and sale of treatment solutions that includes CyberKnife and Tomo Therapy systems, designed to deliver radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiation therapy, intensity modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, and adaptive radiation therapy.

