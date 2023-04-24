Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.55.

AGRO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC lowered shares of Adecoagro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adecoagro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE AGRO opened at $8.04 on Monday. Adecoagro has a one year low of $6.95 and a one year high of $12.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $895.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $371.62 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adecoagro will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGRO. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth $87,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the fourth quarter worth $90,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Adecoagro in the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 42.88% of the company’s stock.

Adecoagro SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agricultural and agro-industrial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol, and Energy, Land Transformation, and Corporate. The Farming segment comprises planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing of rice; production and sale of raw milk; and other dairy products.

