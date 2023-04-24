Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.47.

Several research firms have issued reports on AFRM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Affirm from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Affirm from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Affirm from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,860 shares of company stock valued at $702,360. Corporate insiders own 12.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Affirm by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,510,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823,411 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,192,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,528,000 after purchasing an additional 754,554 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Affirm by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Affirm by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,877,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,533,000 after purchasing an additional 415,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Affirm by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,807 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AFRM stock opened at $10.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Affirm has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 3.19.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.10). Affirm had a negative return on equity of 31.74% and a negative net margin of 55.05%. The business had revenue of $399.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Affirm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Affirm will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

