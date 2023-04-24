Alcoa (NYSE:AA) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AA. UBS Group increased their price objective on Alcoa from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Alcoa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup upgraded Alcoa from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $38.16 on Thursday. Alcoa has a twelve month low of $33.55 and a twelve month high of $72.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22, a PEG ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.47.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 6.78% and a positive return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Alcoa’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Alcoa will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Alcoa’s payout ratio is currently -8.62%.

Insider Activity at Alcoa

In other Alcoa news, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of Alcoa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alcoa news, EVP Tammi A. Jones sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total transaction of $57,057.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,382.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 134,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $7,130,909.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,795,542.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 210,188 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,365. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alcoa in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 384.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 78.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alcoa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.