AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AB. StockNews.com began coverage on AllianceBernstein in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised AllianceBernstein from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $43.50 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on AllianceBernstein from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Get AllianceBernstein alerts:

Insider Transactions at AllianceBernstein

In related news, CFO Kate C. Burke sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $438,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 127,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,783.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein Stock Down 0.7 %

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AB. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein during the first quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 216.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,965,237 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,671 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 1,962.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,249,902 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,310 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,761,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 98.0% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 501,095 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 248,055 shares during the period. 11.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AllianceBernstein stock opened at $36.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day moving average of $37.18. AllianceBernstein has a 52 week low of $31.31 and a 52 week high of $45.75.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $990.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 17.94% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that AllianceBernstein will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

AllianceBernstein Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.32%.

About AllianceBernstein

(Get Rating)

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, investment management, and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds, and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Nashville, TN.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.