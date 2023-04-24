AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR) CEO Diana Brainard Sells 8,408 Shares

AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) CEO Diana Brainard sold 8,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.71, for a total value of $31,193.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,518.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AlloVir Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of ALVR stock opened at $3.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. AlloVir, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.17 and a 12 month high of $10.29. The company has a market capitalization of $360.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.73.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. Sell-side analysts predict that AlloVir, Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALVR. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of AlloVir in the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of AlloVir by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of AlloVir by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,301 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ALVR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AlloVir from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on AlloVir from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is posoleucel, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, human herpesvirus 6, and JC virus.

