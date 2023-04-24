American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $3,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 696.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth about $62,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Performance

Shares of AMH stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.82. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $28.78 and a 52 week high of $43.13.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 123.95%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,505,117.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 1,156 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.60 per share, for a total transaction of $28,437.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares in the company, valued at $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total transaction of $401,351.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.21.

About American Homes 4 Rent

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.