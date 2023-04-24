Analysts Set ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT) Price Target at $31.33

Shares of ArcelorMittal S.A. (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MT shares. Bank of America raised ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised ArcelorMittal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Barclays cut ArcelorMittal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on ArcelorMittal in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on ArcelorMittal from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Stock Performance

MT stock opened at $28.46 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.89. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $33.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $1.04. ArcelorMittal had a return on equity of 19.11% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $16.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

ArcelorMittal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ArcelorMittal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA; Brazil; Europe; Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.