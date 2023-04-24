Analysts Set Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) PT at $107.27

Shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.91.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CRUS. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd.

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $88.00 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1 year low of $61.94 and a 1 year high of $111.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.96. The company has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.41. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 22.50%. The firm had revenue of $590.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.28 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cirrus Logic will post 5.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total value of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,657,991.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Scott Thomas sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.25, for a total value of $249,682.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Dehne sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.63, for a total transaction of $101,630.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,314 shares in the company, valued at $1,657,991.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,167 shares of company stock valued at $6,447,489 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cirrus Logic, Inc engages in the development of high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

