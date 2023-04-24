Analysts Set Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Price Target at $6.33

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.33.

A number of research firms have commented on KGC. Barclays cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$8.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

Shares of KGC stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.21. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $3.00 and a 52 week high of $5.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Kinross Gold Dividend Announcement

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.80 million. Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a positive return on equity of 4.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently -25.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.7% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 118,064 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,164 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 721,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after buying an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter. Capital Growth Management LP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 92.0% during the third quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 4,800,000 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,048,000 after buying an additional 2,300,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 24.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,405,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $283,526,000 after buying an additional 14,955,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corp. engages in the production, acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its mining operations are in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. The firm operates through the following business segments: Fort Knox, Round Mountain, Bald Mountain, Kupol, Paracatu, Tasiast, Chirano, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.