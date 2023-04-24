Analysts Set Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Target Price at $70.00

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Minerals Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sidoti downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

MTX stock opened at $58.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.63. Minerals Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.13. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.30.

Minerals Technologies Announces Dividend

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.52). Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Minerals Technologies will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.38%.

Insider Transactions at Minerals Technologies

In related news, Director Rocky Motwani acquired 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.82 per share, with a total value of $49,994.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,994.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Minerals Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 308.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. 96.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies, Inc is a resource and technology-based company. It develops, produces, and markets a range of mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products. It operates through the following four segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals, Refractories and Energy Services. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, chromite and leonardite.

