Analysts Set Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Target Price at $40.90

Shares of Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PINC shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Premier from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Premier from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Premier in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Premier from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Premier by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,865,000 after buying an additional 1,020,061 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Premier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,419,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Premier by 594.2% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 485,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,473,000 after purchasing an additional 415,449 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Premier by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,216,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,205,000 after purchasing an additional 390,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 572.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 370,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 315,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $33.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.97. Premier has a twelve month low of $30.62 and a twelve month high of $38.98.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $359.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.36 million. Premier had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 11.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Premier’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Premier, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare improvement solutions. It operates through the Supply Chain Services and Performance Services segments. The Supply Chain Services segment includes healthcare group purchasing organization (GPO) programs in the United States, supply chain co-management, and direct sourcing activities.

