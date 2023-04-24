ASGN (ASGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect ASGN to post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. ASGN has set its Q1 guidance at $1.37-1.45 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. ASGN had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts expect ASGN to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ASGN opened at $78.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. ASGN has a 12 month low of $77.03 and a 12 month high of $119.96.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ASGN in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on ASGN from $108.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In other ASGN news, SVP Jennifer Hankes Painter sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 37,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,477,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ASGN stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,833 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in ASGN were worth $165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

