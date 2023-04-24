ATN International (ATNI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.21). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 0.78%. The firm had revenue of $192.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.77 million. On average, analysts expect ATN International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

ATN International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $39.13 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ATN International has a 1 year low of $34.74 and a 1 year high of $50.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.80. The firm has a market cap of $614.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.40 and a beta of 0.39.

ATN International Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio is -125.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ATNI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on ATN International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James cut their target price on ATN International from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ATN International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ATNI. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in ATN International by 39.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in ATN International during the first quarter valued at about $247,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 60.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ATN International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 207,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the period. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ATN International

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the U.S. Telecom and International Telecom segments. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

Featured Stories

