AT&T (NYSE:T) Upgraded by HSBC to Buy

HSBC upgraded shares of AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $21.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on T. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.94.

AT&T Stock Performance

NYSE:T opened at $18.22 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $21.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.67.

AT&T Announces Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The firm had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%. AT&T’s payout ratio is -87.40%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 600,524,205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,212,041,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894,916 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,895,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,308,938,000 after purchasing an additional 4,430,454 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,639,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,462,000 after acquiring an additional 29,769,976 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 85,003.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 76,836,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,414,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,746,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,229,499,000. Institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

Further Reading

