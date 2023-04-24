AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 64.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 27,938 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $2,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 100.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 51.9% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 1,333.3% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its position in AvalonBay Communities by 769.2% during the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AVB opened at $173.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.07 and a 52-week high of $256.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $169.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.98. The company has a market cap of $24.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is currently 81.38%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.21.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

