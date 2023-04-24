Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AVNT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Avient from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Avient from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Avient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avient

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 2.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Avient by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Avient by 3.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in Avient by 4.2% during the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 9,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Avient by 99.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avient Price Performance

NYSE AVNT opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.61 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82. Avient has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $52.68.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. Avient had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 16.70%. The company had revenue of $790.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Avient’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Avient will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Avient Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.248 dividend. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Avient’s payout ratio is currently 12.86%.

Avient Company Profile

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers, and silicone colorants.

