Banco Santander (Brasil) (BSBR) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 25th. Analysts expect Banco Santander (Brasil) to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Stock Performance

Banco Santander (Brasil) stock opened at $5.29 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.43. Banco Santander has a fifty-two week low of $4.76 and a fifty-two week high of $7.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Banco Santander (Brasil) Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.0816 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander (Brasil)

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12,833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,760 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. Institutional investors own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

About Banco Santander (Brasil)

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking segments. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking services.

Featured Stories

