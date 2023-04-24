Bank of America Boosts W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $84.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Bank of America from $80.00 to $84.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $76.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $73.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $78.25.

W. R. Berkley Stock Down 9.2 %

Shares of WRB opened at $57.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $56.04 and a one year high of $76.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.11.

W. R. Berkley Dividend Announcement

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.19). W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that W. R. Berkley will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.28%.

Institutional Trading of W. R. Berkley

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in W. R. Berkley in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,671,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,449 shares in the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 397,284 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,735,000 after purchasing an additional 30,707 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tufton Capital Management bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the 1st quarter valued at $387,000. 71.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

