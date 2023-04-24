Bank of America Raises Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $225.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $220.00 to $225.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim cut shares of Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $207.13.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $165.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $523.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. Tesla has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $344.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $723,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 196,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,955,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 19.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,079,672,000 after purchasing an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

