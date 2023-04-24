Benchmark Trims Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU) Target Price to $84.00

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ:KALU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Benchmark from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on KALU. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Kaiser Aluminum from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kaiser Aluminum from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kaiser Aluminum in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company.

Kaiser Aluminum Stock Performance

KALU opened at $63.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. Kaiser Aluminum has a 1-year low of $59.24 and a 1-year high of $107.41. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.11 and a beta of 1.29.

Kaiser Aluminum Dividend Announcement

Kaiser Aluminum ( NASDAQ:KALU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.66) earnings per share for the quarter. Kaiser Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 4.06% and a negative net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Kaiser Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently -165.59%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kaiser Aluminum

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KALU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 18.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,882,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,136,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 11.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.65% of the company’s stock.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters to the aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications industries. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless and structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

