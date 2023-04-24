BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 192.86 ($2.39).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 275 ($3.40) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 160 ($1.98) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Numis Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 115 ($1.42) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.73) to GBX 150 ($1.86) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 230 ($2.85) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Friday, January 20th.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

