BMO Capital Markets Cuts Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) Price Target to $240.00

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from $245.00 to $240.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

UNP has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Union Pacific from $209.00 to $222.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $179.00 to $176.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $215.37.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP stock opened at $198.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.55. Union Pacific has a 12-month low of $183.69 and a 12-month high of $242.65. The company has a market capitalization of $121.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Union Pacific will post 11.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at $8,324,040. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Union Pacific

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,349,188 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $10,588,308,000 after purchasing an additional 511,696 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 90,390.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,697,556 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,836,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,682,419 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,940,938 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,261,886,000 after purchasing an additional 78,511 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,983,932 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,860,303,000 after purchasing an additional 883,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth about $1,276,498,000. 77.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.