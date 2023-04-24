Brokerages Set Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Price Target at $42.50

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $42.40.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCCI. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Robert W. Willmschen, Jr. sold 3,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.03, for a total value of $147,527.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,877,087.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCI. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 1,693.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. 61.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HCCI opened at $34.81 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $847.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 1.22. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a twelve month low of $24.00 and a twelve month high of $38.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.30.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 20.07%. The business had revenue of $241.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.19 million. As a group, analysts predict that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

