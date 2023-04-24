Brokerages Set Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Price Target at $23.23

Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.23.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KIM shares. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Compass Point lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Kimco Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Kimco Realty Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of KIM stock opened at $19.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 127.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.44. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $26.57.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Transactions at Kimco Realty

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 613.33%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 9,630 shares of Kimco Realty stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total transaction of $199,341.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 212,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,176.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 212.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Kimco Realty by 107.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.33% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.