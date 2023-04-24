Brokerages Set O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target at $872.07

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $877.07.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $830.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $820.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, February 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.2 %

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 56.5% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 36 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $903.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $848.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $824.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $912.00.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $8.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 234.76% and a net margin of 15.08%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive will post 36.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

