Brokerages Set Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Target Price at $61.60

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.14.

Several analysts have commented on OVV shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $70.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $66.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ovintiv news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 3,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total transaction of $136,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $976,404.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

Ovintiv Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 26.7% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $37.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Ovintiv has a fifty-two week low of $32.26 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.84). The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. Ovintiv had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 28.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 7.04%.

About Ovintiv

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.