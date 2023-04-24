Brokerages Set Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) PT at $81.67

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.67.

TXT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

NYSE TXT opened at $67.93 on Wednesday. Textron has a 1-year low of $57.11 and a 1-year high of $76.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.69.

Textron Dividend Announcement

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Textron will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $4,647,529.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,109,224.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares in the company, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 151,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXT. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 18.7% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 129.3% during the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 59,735 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,481,000 after buying an additional 33,685 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 3.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 18,382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Textron by 6.8% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 28,829 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

About Textron

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

See Also

