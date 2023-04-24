Brokerages Set The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Target Price at $332.88

Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $304.67.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SAM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boston Beer from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $282.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $331.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Boston Beer from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Boston Beer Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE SAM opened at $322.16 on Wednesday. Boston Beer has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $422.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $325.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $350.20.

Insider Activity at Boston Beer

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($1.65). The company had revenue of $447.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.76 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Boston Beer will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.14, for a total value of $206,810.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,573 shares in the company, valued at $1,784,140.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.37, for a total value of $70,041.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the third quarter worth about $584,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,351,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 6.3% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 10,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 2,099.7% in the third quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after acquiring an additional 13,963 shares in the last quarter. 68.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boston Beer

(Get Rating)

Boston Beer Co, Inc engages in the production of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Truly Hard Seltzer, Twisted Tea, Samuel Adams, Angry Orchard, Hard Cider and Dogfish Head Craft Brewery. Boston Beer produces alcohol beverages, including hard seltzer, malt beverages (“beers“), and hard cider at company-owned breweries and its cidery, and under contract arrangements at other brewery locations.

Featured Articles

