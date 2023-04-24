Brokerages Set Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) Price Target at $13.83

Shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.83.

TGI has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Triumph Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Triumph Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares in the company, valued at $327,167.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Neal J. Keating acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.93 per share, with a total value of $109,300.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 29,933 shares in the company, valued at $327,167.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel J. Crowley acquired 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $44,916.96. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 688,941 shares in the company, valued at $7,771,254.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $220,475 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Triumph Group Trading Down 1.6 %

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 349.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,104,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,491,000 after buying an additional 859,022 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 114.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,550,919 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,612,000 after buying an additional 827,604 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,632,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,908,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $98,810,000 after buying an additional 690,551 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triumph Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,335,027 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $261,270,000 after buying an additional 640,237 shares during the period. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGI stock opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.92. Triumph Group has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $25.62. The company has a market cap of $715.11 million, a PE ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 2.61.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a net margin of 7.04% and a negative return on equity of 6.20%. The business had revenue of $328.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Triumph Group will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Triumph Group

(Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Articles

