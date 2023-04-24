Brokerages Set Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Target Price at $12.22

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.22.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of Zymeworks stock opened at $9.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.11. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $10.80. The company has a market cap of $629.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.96.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The company reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $402.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.36 million. Zymeworks had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 49.27%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zymeworks will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,087,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,699,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zymeworks in the 4th quarter valued at $59,489,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,573,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,807,000 after acquiring an additional 314,405 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,400,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,060,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,620,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,739,000 after acquiring an additional 649,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Zymeworks by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,179,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,253,000 after acquiring an additional 659,457 shares in the last quarter. 88.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, multifunctional biotherapeutics. Its product includes Zanidatamab, which is a novel bispecific antibody that targets two distinct domains of the human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2).

