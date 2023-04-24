Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.67.

CALX has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet cut Calix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Calix in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities cut their target price on Calix from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on Calix from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $272,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Calix Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Calix by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Calix in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Calix by 382.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Calix in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CALX opened at $48.02 on Wednesday. Calix has a fifty-two week low of $31.59 and a fifty-two week high of $77.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 78.72 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.07.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Calix had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 4.55%. The business had revenue of $244.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.93 million. On average, research analysts expect that Calix will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Calix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

Featured Articles

