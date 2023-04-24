Canaccord Genuity Group Trims Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Target Price to $257.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $275.00 to $257.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on TSLA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. KGI Securities cut shares of Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $196.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Tesla from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $207.13.

Tesla stock opened at $165.08 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $190.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Tesla has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $344.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The company had revenue of $23.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.36 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 27.29%. Tesla’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Tesla will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total value of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares in the company, valued at $10,442,087.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.50, for a total transaction of $1,706,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,442,087.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 153,219 shares of company stock valued at $29,698,354. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners boosted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

