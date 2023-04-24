Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 228.6% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.23, for a total value of $398,280.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,291,899.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock valued at $5,864,193 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Trading Down 0.0 %

ETN opened at $162.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.52. Eaton Co. plc has a 12 month low of $122.50 and a 12 month high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ETN shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Eaton from $148.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

About Eaton

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

