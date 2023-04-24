Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Buys New Shares in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 681.8% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $80.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.80. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52-week low of $70.02 and a 52-week high of $98.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.55.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.29. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $26.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is presently 23.35%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $114.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co engages in the production of oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa, and other agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, Nutrition, and Other. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, transportation, and storage of agricultural raw materials, and the crushing and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

