Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 245.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV opened at $76.31 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.52.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.