Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Has $157,000 Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 47.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 488 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 4,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 22,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 3,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of HDV stock opened at $103.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.62 and a 200-day moving average of $102.82. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $91.24 and a one year high of $109.88.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

