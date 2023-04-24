Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases 5,583 Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) by 40.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 106,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $919,000 after acquiring an additional 33,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,899,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135,590 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $272,000. Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 76,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 18,633 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 405,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after acquiring an additional 101,863 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.17% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,033 shares in the company, valued at $1,226,639.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Marshall Lux purchased 5,000 shares of New York Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,000 shares in the company, valued at $170,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Reginald E. Davis sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $45,862.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,226,639.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Stock Down 1.2 %

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.02 on Monday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $11.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.05.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.71 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.79%. Research analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.54%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NYCB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

