Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,070,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RGI opened at $186.11 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $154.21 and a twelve month high of $196.64. The company has a market capitalization of $368.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Company Profile

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

