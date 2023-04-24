Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 21.7% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,043,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,397,000 after buying an additional 542,503 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 426,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,465,000 after buying an additional 43,111 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 401,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,842,000 after buying an additional 22,105 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Main Street Capital by 9.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 167,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,651,000 after buying an additional 14,560 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in Main Street Capital in the third quarter worth about $5,518,000. 18.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MAIN stock opened at $40.05 on Monday. Main Street Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $31.66 and a 1 year high of $45.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.30.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 64.11% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $113.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.58 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Main Street Capital Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This is an increase from Main Street Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Main Street Capital’s payout ratio is presently 83.85%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MAIN. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Main Street Capital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.50.

In other news, Director John Earl Jackson bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,266.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John Earl Jackson purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.20 per share, for a total transaction of $117,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,517 shares in the company, valued at $2,372,266.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 5,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.45, for a total transaction of $232,518.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,993,165.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,694 shares of company stock valued at $619,006 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

