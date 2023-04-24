Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Downgraded by Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SCHW. Barclays reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Charles Schwab from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $99.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $89.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Charles Schwab Trading Down 0.4 %

Charles Schwab stock opened at $53.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.18. The company has a market capitalization of $96.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.88. Charles Schwab has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $86.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.82% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Charles Schwab will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.32%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.83 per share, with a total value of $274,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 120,653 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,403.99. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.31 per share, for a total transaction of $2,965,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,937,074.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bernard J. Clark acquired 5,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.83 per share, for a total transaction of $274,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,615,403.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 81,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,706,960 and have sold 676,962 shares valued at $53,960,539. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selway Asset Management purchased a new position in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 54.8% during the first quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.